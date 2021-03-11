Aam Aadmi Party leader and the chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19,” Chadha tweeted. “No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days.”

Chadha appealed to everyone who had come in direct contact with him, and had symptoms, to get tested. “My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in the last few days – if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested and take all necessary precautions,” he added. “It is our responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, preventing further spread of the virus.”

Several politicians have contracted the virus that has affected over 1.12 crore people in India. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was discharged from the hospital after recovering from Covid-19 in September. Three months before that, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for the virus last year. Among the central leadership, Union Minister Amit Shah contracted the infection in August. All the politicians have recovered from the disease.

India on Thursday registered 22,854 coronavirus cases – the highest in about two-and-a-half months, taking the country’s total tally to 1,12,85,561, data from the health ministry showed. The country last recorded such an increase in daily cases 76 days ago, on December 25, with 23,067 infections.