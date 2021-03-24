The big news: Parliament passes Bill to give more powers to Delhi LG, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: MJ Akbar moved Delhi HC against Priya Ramani’s acquittal in a criminal defamation case, and Maharashtra reported highest-ever cases in a day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajya Sabha passes Bill to give Delhi LG more power, Opposition walks out in protest: The Lok Sabha had cleared the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021 on Monday.
- MJ Akbar moves Delhi HC against journalist Priya Ramani’s acquittal in criminal defamation case: Ramani had been acquitted by a court in Delhi last month.
- Maharashtra reports highest-ever jump with 31,855 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai logs record high numbers: The Centre said that the situation in Maharashtra and Punjab was a cause of “grave concern”. Delhi registered 1,254 cases on Wednesday – its highest single-day rise this year.
- Four nuns detained from train in UP after Bajrang Dal harassment for alleged forceful conversions: Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised strict action against those responsible for harassing the nuns, who are from Kerala.
- Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recommends NV Ramana as his successor: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s complaint against Ramana after an in-house inquiry
- SC asks ex-Mumbai police chief to move Bombay HC for CBI inquiry against Maharashtra home minister: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Param Bir Singh, told the court that the “scandal” involving Anil Deshmukh “knows no bounds”.
- Delhi HC stays AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s conviction in AIIMS assault case: The court also suspended his two-year jail term.
- Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish Kumar on ‘draconian’ bill allowing police arrest without warrants: Several Opposition MLAs were injured after chaos erupted over the Bill on Tuesday.
- Haryana court finds two main accused guilty of murdering 21-year-old: On October 27, the two men shot dead Nikita Tomar outside her college in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district.
- Assam activist Akhil Gogoi alleges he was physically, mentally tortured in NIA custody: The jailed leader claimed he was even offered instant bail by the investigators in return for joining the BJP or the RSS.