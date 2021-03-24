A look at the headlines right now:

Rajya Sabha passes Bill to give Delhi LG more power, Opposition walks out in protest: The Lok Sabha had cleared the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021 on Monday. MJ Akbar moves Delhi HC against journalist Priya Ramani’s acquittal in criminal defamation case: Ramani had been acquitted by a court in Delhi last month. Maharashtra reports highest-ever jump with 31,855 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai logs record high numbers: The Centre said that the situation in Maharashtra and Punjab was a cause of “grave concern”. Delhi registered 1,254 cases on Wednesday – its highest single-day rise this year. Four nuns detained from train in UP after Bajrang Dal harassment for alleged forceful conversions: Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised strict action against those responsible for harassing the nuns, who are from Kerala. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recommends NV Ramana as his successor: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s complaint against Ramana after an in-house inquiry SC asks ex-Mumbai police chief to move Bombay HC for CBI inquiry against Maharashtra home minister: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Param Bir Singh, told the court that the “scandal” involving Anil Deshmukh “knows no bounds”. Delhi HC stays AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s conviction in AIIMS assault case: The court also suspended his two-year jail term. Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish Kumar on ‘draconian’ bill allowing police arrest without warrants: Several Opposition MLAs were injured after chaos erupted over the Bill on Tuesday. Haryana court finds two main accused guilty of murdering 21-year-old: On October 27, the two men shot dead Nikita Tomar outside her college in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district. Assam activist Akhil Gogoi alleges he was physically, mentally tortured in NIA custody: The jailed leader claimed he was even offered instant bail by the investigators in return for joining the BJP or the RSS.