Top 10 Covid updates: Serum Institute gets legal notice from AstraZeneca on delay in vaccine supply
A look at the biggest coronavirus developments of the day.
- Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said his company required Rs 3,000 crore by June to scale up production of coronavirus vaccine Covishield. He said that the company’s existing capacity to manufacture the vaccines was “very stressed”. In another interview, he also admitted that pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has sent Serum Institute a legal notice over delays in supplying the vaccine.
- India on Wednesday recorded 1,15,736 cases of coronavirus cases, the most infections reported in the world in a single day since the pandemic began. The country’s overall count rose to over 1.28 crore. The toll went up to 1,66,177, with 630 more fatalities reported, while the active caseload stood at 8,43,473.
- Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, which is one of the worst-hit, reported 5,338 cases on Wednesday, ANI reported. This took the tally to 2,54,221 in the district.
- At least six states – Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana – are staring at a coronavirus vaccine shortage as India grapples with the second wave of the pandemic. Most of these states have already apprised the Centre of the situation.
- The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am till April 30 amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The decision came a day after the Delhi government issued similar curbs. Maharashtra also imposed similar restrictions and weekend lockdowns from April 5 to April 30.
- The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code in the city limits and banned the use of swimming pools, gyms, party halls, and other such amenities in residential complexes, reported The Indian Express.
- The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that wearing a mask inside a vehicle was compulsory even if the driver was alone. The court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging fines imposed by the Delhi government on people not wearing masks while travelling alone in personal vehicles.
- Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and has isolated himself at home.
- World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday cautioned against a full lockdown, suggesting that its consequences were “terrible”. In an interview to The Indian Express, Swaminathan said that the second wave will have to be managed before thinking of a third wave. She also flagged the possibility of more waves of the pandemic till enough people are vaccinated.
- United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that all adults in America would be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine from April 19.