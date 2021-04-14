A look at the headlines right now:

CBSE board exams cancelled for Class 10, postponed for Class 12: Results for the Class 10 examination will be prepared on the basis of an ‘objective criterion’ developed by the CBSE. Mamata Banerjee visits kin of those killed in Sitalkuchi, promises action: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs is scheduled to meet Election Commission officials in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. As migrants in Mumbai rush to return home, Railways urges them not to panic: Huge crowds were seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after the Maharashtra government announced new curbs. Eighty Overseas Citizens of India move SC against Centre’s rules on free speech, employment: The OCIs urged the Supreme Court to direct the government not to treat them as ‘second class citizens’. Repoll in Chennai’s Velachery booth after municipal employees were found carrying voting machines: The decision taken by the Election Commission based on a report of the returning officer and the observers. Over 300 doses of Covaxin missing from Jaipur hospital, FIR filed: Thirty-two vials of the vaccine were allegedly stolen while being transported from the cold storage to the inoculation centre. UP reports record 20,510 cases, panchayat polls to take place tomorrow: Lucknow alone registered 5,433 new infections and 14 deaths. PM Modi should do ‘sit-ups holding ears’ if found lying, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister was responding to the prime minister’s comment that she had done nothing for the Matua community. British PM Boris Johnson curtails his India trip this month due to Covid crisis: This would be Johnson’s first major international trip after Britain’s exit from the European Union. Actor Hank Azaria apologises for voicing Apu in ‘The Simpsons’: The Indian character, a part of the show since 1990, has been repeatedly criticised for reinforcing racial stereotypes.