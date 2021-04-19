The big news: HCs in Delhi, Telangana, UP pull up states as Covid surges, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Everyone above 18 will be eligible for vaccination from May 1, and Mamata Banerjee cancelled poll campaigns in Kolkata.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Allahabad HC criticises UP for mismanagement of Covid pandemic, imposes curbs in five cities but state refuses to impose order: The Delhi HC voiced concern about the Capital’s surge in new Covid-19 infections and said “the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse”. Delhi will be under a lockdown from 10 pm tonight. Meanwhile, the Telangana HC gave the state government a 48-hour ultimatum to decide whether it will impose a lockdown.
- All above 18 years can get Covid vaccine from May 1; states may now directly buy from manufacturers: Meanwhile, a report earlier on Monday said that India’s Covid vaccine production will stop in weeks unless US supplies critical components. The Ministry of Health said remdeisvir is not a life-saving drug and that its “unnecessary or irrational” use on Covid-19 patients is unethical.
- Mamata Banerjee cancels campaigning in Kolkata amid surge in coronavirus cases in West Bengal: Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien said the chief minister will hold a ‘symbolic’ meeting in the city on the last day of campaigning. Meanwhile, the Niti Aayog said coronavirus SOPs should have been followed at Kumbh Mela and election rallies.
- Second wave of coronavirus is ‘less severe’ than first, 70% of patients above 40, says ICMR chief: Balram Bhargava said the UK, Brazilian and South African variants of the virus have higher transmissibility. Meanwhile, Maharashtra declared six states as places of sensitive origin to stop influx of coronavirus variants and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asked for a Parliament session to discuss the coronavirus crisis.
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels India trip amid surge in cases: Soon after, India was added to Britain’s travel ‘red list’. Meanwhile, Hong Kong suspended flights from India till May 3 after Vistara passengers tested positive for Covid.
- In Bangladesh, hundreds of demonstrators arrested for protesting PM Modi’s visit: The chief of Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, which mainly led the protests, was detained on Sunday.
- Modi government ‘massively jeopardised national security’, says Rahul Gandhi on Indo-China tensions: Gandhi’s criticism came amid reports that China has refused to withdraw its troops from Hot Springs and Gogra Post along the LAC.
- SC pulls up Centre for delay in compensation in Italian marines case, says ‘We know how fast you work’: The Centre told the court that Italy had initiated a transfer, and that the Indian government was waiting to receive the money.
- Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to AIIMS: On Sunday, Singh had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ramping up India’s vaccination programme was essential to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, however, dismissed the suggestions on Monday and said that Singh’s own party, the Congress, should first follow his advice.
- Delhi Police ‘acting like emperors’, take departmental action against them, Deep Sidhu tells court: The actor-activist opposed his four-day police custody based on an FIR filed by the Archaeological Survey of India in the Red Fort violence case.