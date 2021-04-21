Coronavirus: India reports 2.95 lakh new cases, over 2,000 deaths in highest jump so far
This is the highest daily toll so far.
India on Wednesday reported 2.95 lakh new cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is an unprecedented figure since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country now has 1,56,16,130 cases and the toll rose to 1,82,553.
India is struggling to keep up with the pace of the rising number of infections. Several patients and their acquaintances have taken to social media to seek assistance to find access to oxygen supplies, remedesivir and hospital beds.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.18 crore people and killed over 30.27 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.11 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
10.55 am: Delhi’s biggest coronavirus facility, the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital, received 10 tonnes of oxygen supplies last night, reports NDTV.
Meanwhile, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital received 14,000 cubic metres of oxygen in two separate late night/early morning consignments, says chairperson DS Rana. This will last for a day or two, he adds.
Multiple hospitals had warned on Tuesday that they would start running out of medical oxygen by Wednesday.
10.50 am: The Uttarakhand government has ordered closure of markets in urban areas, excluding shops dealing in essential commodities, from 2 pm, reports PTI. The night curfew timing for all 13 districts has been revised to 9 pm to 7 am.
10.47 am: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the government has waived customs duty on remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the antiviral drug. The move will reduce cost of the injection.
10.45 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting at 11 am today to discuss the worsening coronavirus situation in the national Capital, reports ANI.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 28,395 coronavirus cases in biggest ever single-day day rise in cases.
10.42 am: India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp says operations will be stopped at all its manufacturing facilities for four days, in a staggered manner, from April 22 and May 1 due to a rise in coronavirus cases, reports The Indian Express.
10.15 am: State officials have told Scroll.in that the policy of deregulating prices of vaccines would add a “heavy burden” on the finances of the states already reeling under the stress of the pandemic. They also added that the policy could lead to delay in the vaccination process itself as it is not clear whether supply of vaccines could match the demand.
Read more: ‘Unilateral decision’: States are unhappy with Modi’s decision to pass buck on vaccine costs
10 am: India reports 2,95,041 new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in a day. This is an unprecedented figure since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country now has 1,56,16,130 cases and the toll rises to 1,82,553. As many 1,32,76,039 people have recovered from the infection so far.
9.38 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says the next three weeks are crucial to contain the coronavirus surge in India.
9.30 am: BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya says reports showing bodies of those coronavirus patients piling up is spreading panic among people, according to PTI. He urges media to report on positive stories about those helping the pandemic-affected people.
“If you look at history, a pandemic comes once every 100 years,” he says. “In such a situation, the media should show how doctors and paramedical staff are working continuously.”
9.25 am: Around 500 doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other staff in Bihar have contracted the coronavirus over the last two weeks, reports The Indian Express. The High Court has directed that a two-member team, including the director of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, be formed and asked it to submit a report on the working conditions and health status of doctors and other staffers.
9.20 am: The US State Department says it is tracking the course of the coronavirus pandemic in India very closely, reports PTI. The second wave of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc across India as the rise in daily cases has been exponential.
9.15 am: The Maharashtra government says it will import vaccines from other countries and money will be diverted from all the departments to carry out an extensive inoculation drive, one similar to the United Kingdom, reports PTI.
In the third phase of the immunisation programme, vaccine manufacturers will have to supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to the Centre. They will be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to state governments and in the open market, the Centre said.
The Centre had also liberalised and deregulated vaccine prices, which means the cost of getting inoculated will vary in each state. Unless the states subsidise the shots, the doses are also likely to get very expensive.
9.12 am: After multiple hospitals in Delhi flagged that their oxygen stock will last only for few hours, fresh tankers arrived late on Tuesday to avert a major crisis in the national Capital, reports NDTV.
Around 10.20 pm, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, tagging Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet, warned that oxygen supply in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the second largest Delhi government hospital, may not last beyond 2 am on Wednesday. The hospital, he said, has 500 patients on oxygen support.
9.09 am: The Gujarat High Court pulls up the state government on availability of hospital beds for the coronavirus patients, reports The Hindu.
“Complaints are coming, maybe you are also receiving [complaints] that patients are not being admitted because there is no vacancy in hospitals,” a bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia ask the state government counsel. “Beds are not available. The figures shared by you suggest that even designated hospitals have vacant beds. If that is true then why are people running around, finding sources and recommendations for getting hospitals beds and treatment?”
9 am: The US State Department says it is focused on expanding global vaccination, manufacturing, and delivery as it will be critical to ending the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.
Last week, Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, had requested US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on the export of raw materials to boost production. The Serum Institute is the world’s largest maker of vaccines and a key supplier of the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative to give shots to some of the world’s poorest countries.
“It is not only in our interest to ensure that the American people are vaccinated, the other point I would make is that the rest of the world also has an interest in seeing to it that the American people are vaccinated and that the virus is brought under control here,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price tells reporters at a news conference.
A look at developments from Tuesday:
- India recorded 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the sixth consecutive day.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out the possibility of a countrywide lockdown even as India reels under an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that states should impose a lockdown only as a “last resort”.
- Delhi recorded 28,395 coronavirus cases – the highest figure since the pandemic broke out in January last year – taking the city’s tally of infections to 9,05,541.
- Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state Cabinet has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to enforce a strict lockdown to manage the rising coronavirus cases as the pandemic spins out of control in the state.
- Uttar Pradesh announced that it will provide free coronavirus vaccines to all adults above 18 from May 1. The Assam government also said the vaccination of those between 18 to 45 years of age will be free.
- The Congress said the Centre’s decision to liberalise vaccine sales and deregulate prices will make vaccines in India more expensive, and will end up excluding economically weaker sections of the population from voluntarily coming forward to take the shot.