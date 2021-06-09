Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged technical problems on the Income Tax department’s new e-filing website on Tuesday, Infosys chairperson Nandan Nilekani said that his company “regrets the glitches” and was working to resolve them. Sitharaman had posted about the glitches on Twitter and tagged Infosys and Nilekani.

Replying to the tweet, Nilekani said that he expects the system to stabilise during the week. Infosys has developed the new income tax filing portal, which is expected to reduce the processing time for tax returns.

The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week. https://t.co/LocRBPCzpP — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) June 8, 2021

The portal was launched on Monday with a host of new features for taxpayers. But, social media users said that the website was not working and complained that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal.

“I see in my TL [timeline] grievances and glitches,” Sitharaman tweeted. “Hope Infosys and Nandan Nilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of services being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority.”

The new URL of the tax filing website, https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home, replaced the long-existing http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

In 2019, Infosys was given a contract to develop the new website to reduce processing time for tax returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had also developed the government’s Goods and Services Tax Network portal. In 2020, the government took exception of the firm’s “tardy” progress in resolving glitches.