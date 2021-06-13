Here are the top updates from Sunday:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Group of Seven countries have pledged over 1 billion, or 100 crore, coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations, reported AP. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said there is a moral imperative for the world’s richest countries to back programmes to end the coronavirus pandemic but the donation of excess vaccines is only the first step. India reported 80,834 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking its overall tally to 2,94,39,989 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the lowest single-day rise in cases since April 1, when the country logged 72,330 cases. For the sixth consecutive day on Friday, India recorded less than 1 lakh cases. Deaths rose by 3,303 to 3,70,384.

Jharkhand registered zero deaths for the first time during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the state registered 239 new cases, pushing the state’s infection tally to 3,43,304 since the pandemic broke out on January 2020.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the country was of “serious concern” and hinted that the lifting of restrictions, scheduled on June 21, may be delayed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced further easing restrictions in the national Capital but said that educational institutions will not open. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 255 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count in the national Capital to 14,31,139 since the pandemic broke in January 2020. The toll climbed by 23 to 24,823. The positivity rate stood at 0.35%. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced more relaxations in curbs for 27 non-hotspot districts. According to the new guidelines, offices of construction companies will be allowed to operate with 50% attendance to handle salaries and other payment-related work. Shops selling sweets and savouries can now stay open from 8 am to 5 pm and tea shops are allowed to give takeaways between 6 am and 5 pm.

Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari got vaccinated against the coronavirus at her home in Kutch district at a time when many citizens were struggling to get vaccine slots, reported the Hindustan Times. The district administration has issued a show-cause notice to the health worker who administered the jab after a complaint was filed with the district administration.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Randeep Guleria on Saturday flagged the possibility of “misclassification” of Covid-19 related deaths, adding that state governments and hospitals should conduct death audits.

Pakistan on Saturday placed restrictions on travelers from 26 countries, including India.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.55 crore people and killed more than 37.91 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

