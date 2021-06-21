Coronavirus: India records lowest daily rise in new cases in nearly three months
The toll rose by 1,422 to 3,88,135.
India reported 53,256 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,99,35,221. This is India’s lowest daily rise in cases in 88 days. The country’s toll rose by 1,422 to 3,88,135.
Everyone above the age of 18 is eligible for free vaccination from Monday. On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the jabs manufactured by vaccine makers and provide them to states free of cost.
However, private hospitals will continue to buy 25% of the total vaccine stock. This means some beneficiaries will have to pay for their vaccines if they choose to get inoculated at non-government medical facilities.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.84 crore people and killed more than 38.64 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
1.20 pm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kolavda village of Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
1.18 pm: Canada is likely to extend the suspension of direct flights from India by another month, reports the Hindustan Times. Canadian officials will make an announcement later today.
12.47 pm: Supreme Court reserves judgement on petition seeking compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the government to family members of those who died because of Covid-19, reports ANI.
12.42 pm: Maharashtra has so far recorded 7,998 cases of post-Covid complication mucormycosis, shows government data. As many as 729 patients have died of the infection, more commonly known as “black fungus”, while 4,398 patients are currently under treatment.
12 pm: The Health Department of Bihar government has set up a three-tier committee to compile, verify and update the recording and reporting of coronavirus-related deaths during the second wave of pandemic, reports NDTV.
This comes two days after the Patna High Court criticised the existing system as “opaque”. The court had said that the Nitish Kumar government’s reluctance to publish the actual figures was uncalled for and not protected by law.
11.55 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises the Modi government for not paying ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died of the coronavirus disease.
“It is impossible to valuate life, government’s compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that,” Gandhi tweets. “First the lack of treatment during the Covid pandemic and then the false figures and on top of that the government’s cruelty.”
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that compensation of Rs 4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of Covid-19 as the finances of central and state governments are under severe strain.
10.28 am: Hotels, gyms and public transport services resume in 17 districts of Karnataka from Monday, PTI reports.
10.25 am: Outdoor weddings will be allowed in England and Wales for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, the BBC reports.
10.23 am: Four weddings were held without permission at a temple in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city on Sunday, according to ANI. The police have filed a case against those who violated Covid-safety guidelines.
10.17 am: World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says its too early to tell if booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine, targeted against emerging variants, will be needed, Bloomberg reports.
“We do not have the information that’s necessary to make the recommendation on whether or not a booster will be needed,” she says. “The science is still evolving.”
Swaminathan adds that calls for using booster shots are premature, since high-risk individuals in most countries haven’t even completed the first course of vaccination yet.
10.09 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says no one can misreport the number of deaths in India, including those due to Covid-19, since all fatalities are recorded properly, PTI reports.
“No one can increase or decrease the number of deaths in Delhi,” he says. “So far, around 24,900 people have died due to coronavirus in the city.”
His remark came amid reports of excess deaths from several states amid the Covid-19 crisis.
9.59 am: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday set a record by administering more than 13 lakh vaccine doses in a single day, according to NDTV.
9.56 am: India has tested more than 39.24 crore samples for Covid-19 so far. Over 13.88 lakh tests were done on Sunday alone.
India reports 53,256 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,99,35,221. This is India's lowest daily rise in cases in 88 days, according to reports. The country's toll rises by 1,422 to 3,88,135.
9.43 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says yoga has become a ray of hope amid the global fight against the coronavirus crisis. He addresses to the country on the seventh International Yoga Day.
9.36 am: Everyone above the age of 18 is eligible for free vaccination from Monday.
On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the state governments would no longer have to spend on Covid-19 vaccines and the Centre will now provide doses for the 18 to 44 age group.
“The Centre will procure 75% of the jabs manufactured by vaccine makers and provide them to states free of cost,” Modi had said.
However, private hospitals will continue to buy 25% of the total vaccine stock. This means some beneficiaries will have to pay for their vaccines if they choose to get inoculated at non-government medical facilities.
9.32 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India registered 58,419 new Covid-19 cases and 1,576 fatalities in 24 hours, pushing the country’s overall tally to 2,98,81,965 and toll to 3,86,713. This was the lowest single-day jump in infections since March 31 when the country reported 53,480 new cases.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Dr Randeep Guleria said that the new “Delta plus” strain of coronavirus could become a “variant of concern”, if Covid-related guidelines are not followed properly.
- Tamil Nadu extended its coronavirus lockdown till June 28. However, the state government allowed some relaxations and classified the districts into three tiers based on number of active cases.
- The Delhi government said bars could open from Monday with 50% seating capacity between noon and 10 pm. Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities will also be allowed, while restaurants can now stay open from 8 am to 10 pm.
- The West Bengal government said that it will only inoculate those in the priority groups from Monday due to shortage of vaccines.