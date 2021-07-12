Actor Rajinikanth on Monday reaffirmed his decision to not enter politics in the future and dissolved his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram, reported NDTV.

The announcement came after he held a meeting with members of Rajini Makkal Mandram, which was launched in 2018 as a precursor to his political party. The outfit will now morph into “Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram” or the Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Forum.

Before the meeting, Rajinikanth had reignited speculation about the possibility of him entering politics. “There is a question of if I am coming to politics or not in the future,” he told reporters outside his house in Chennai. “I will discuss all these and share with you. I could not meet functionaries earlier because of Covid-19, polls and the shoot and a medical check-up in the US.”

On December 29, the 70-year-old actor had announced that he will not enter electoral politics, citing health reasons. This came after he was briefly admitted to a hospital following suffering severe blood pressure fluctuations.

“I see this health complication [hospitalisation] as a warning given to me by God,” the actor had said in a statement. “This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people, but please forgive me.”

Thousands of his supporters had staged a demonstration against his decision. The protestors had appealed to the actor to take into account the importance of the Assembly elections, held between March to April.

However, Rajnikanth appealed to them to stop and “not indulge in such things” as it caused him pain.