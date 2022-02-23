Streaming Watch: ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ docuseries revisits the iconoclastic artist Andrew Rossi’s six-episode Netflix series, based on diaries Warhol shared with journalist Pat Hackett, will be premiered on March 9. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago The Andy Warhol Diaries (2022) | Netflix Play The Andy Warhol Diaries (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Andy Warhol Diaries Netflix Andrew Rossi Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio