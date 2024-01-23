Among the highlights for the Oscar nominations announced on Tuesday: 13 nominations for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer; director Martin Scorsese gets nominated for the tenth time for Killers of the Flower Moon; Margot Robbie is ignored for Actress in a Leading Role for Barbie.
Barbie director Greta Gerwig too was shut out of the Best Director category despite the comedy about the Mattel doll earning a billion dollars at the global box office. As Deadline put it: “...do you think the beloved and rule breaking blockbuster directed itself? Asking for a friend.”
While Indians or Indian-origin filmmakers were prominent at the 2023 Oscars, a single Indian-themed production was nominated this year. Nisha Pahuja, the Canadian-Indian director of The World Before Her, is among the five nominees in the Documentary Feature Film category. Pahuja’s To Kill a Tiger explores a Jharkhand family’s attempt to get justice for their teenaged daughter, who has been gang-raped.
The Oscars, organised by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences, will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony. Nearly 11,000 voters will weigh in on nominations across 23 categories.
Nolan’s Oppenheimer, about American nuclear Robert J Oppenheimer’s involvement in building the nuclear bomb that devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, earned nods in heavy-hitting categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay, Actor in a Leading Role (Cillian Murphy), Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr) and Actress in a Supporting Role (Emily Blunt).
The next most-nominated film is Yorgos Lanthimos’s comedy Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. The film’s 11 nominations include Best Picture, Best Director and Actress in a Leading Role (for Stone).
Barbie has eight nominations, including for Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Supporting Actress (America Ferrera) and Adapted Screenplay (for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach).
Bradley Cooper’s Maestro bagged seven nominations, while American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest got five nominations each.
Apart from Gerwig, the snubs included Emerald Fennel’s satire Saltburn and Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading actor category for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Here is the complete list of nominations.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers, David Hemingson
Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
May December, screenplay by Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
Past Lives, Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Barbie, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Cinematography
El Condes, Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Senechal
The Holdovers, Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Production Design
Barbie, production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon, production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon, production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer, production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things, production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda, Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel
Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Society of the Snow, Ana Lopez-Puigcerver, David Marti and Montse Ribe
Costume Design
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Sound
The Creator, Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Maestro, Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
The Zone of Interest, Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Original Score
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Original Song
The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren
I’m Just Ken from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
It Never Went Away from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George
What Was I Made For? from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
To Kill a Tiger, Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner
Island in Between, S Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Nai Nai & Wai Po, Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki
Elemental, Peter Sohn
Nimona, Nick Bruno and Troy Quane
Robot Dreams, Pablo Berger
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K Thompson
Live Action Short Film
The After, Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
Invincible, Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune, Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue, Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig, Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses, Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme, Stephanie Clément and Marc Rius
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Visual Effects
The Creator, Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
Napoleon, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould