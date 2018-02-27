Television network Fox has cancelled the drama series Wayward Pines co-produced by M Night Shyamalan after two seasons, reported Variety. The series, about a secret service agent who investigates strange occurrences in a town in Idaho, was first aired in 2015 and then in 2016. It has not returned for a third season even though there was speculation about a new set of episodes.

The series starred Matt Dillon, Carla Gugino, Terrence Howards and Toby Jones. The pilot episode was directed by Shyamalan. Chad Hodge took over the rest of the episodes.

Indian actor Nimrat Kaur too had been part of the show’s cast.