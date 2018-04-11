Entertainment News

Malayalam movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’ will also be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Omar Lulu’s school romance will be out on June 15.

by 
Oru Adaar Love | Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy

Priya Prakash Varrier-starrer Oru Adaar Love will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi apart from Malayalam on June 15, The News Minute reported. Varrier attracted public attention when a clip from a song in the film, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, went viral on social media. The clip featured Varrier as a school student winking at a classmate during a gathering. The filmmakers want to “cash in on Varrier’s popularity” by releasing the film in several languages, according to the report.

Meanwhile, two men from Hyderabad have filed a petition alleging that Varrier’s wink hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community. “The 30-second clip shows a schoolgirl and schoolboy exchanging smiles, eyebrows wiggles and winks from across the way,” the petition reads. “Winking itself is forbidden in Islam and in a case where the act of winking is superimposed with a sacred song, written in the praise of Prophet Mohammed and his first wife…the same act becomes an act of blasphemy.”

In February, a group of 14 men had filed a similar complaint against the song. Hyderabad-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia had also issued a fatwa, demanding that the government remove the song from the film. In their plea, Varrier and the film’s makers had pointed out that the original song had been part of popular culture in Kerala since the 1970s, without any controversy. At the time, the Supreme Court had stayed all pending first information reports filed against the song and the movie.

Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu had earlier told Scroll.in that the song’s title, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, means “a pearl flower that is very precious”. The film features Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Siyadh Shajahan, and Michelle Ann Daniel, apart from Varrier.

Play
Oru Adaar Love.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.