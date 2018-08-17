Entertainment News

‘My heart is broken’: Rose McGowan reacts to news that Asia Argento paid off sexual assault accuser

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan were among the most prominent faces in the campaign against Harvey Weinstein.

by 
Rose McGowan in an ABC News interview | ABC News

Rose McGowan said that “her heart is broken” after learning that Italian actress and director Asia Argento had made a deal to pay an actor who accused her of sexual assault. In a post on Twitter, McGowan said that she had got know Argento 10 months ago, and they shared the common experience of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. McGowan and Argento were among the several prominent personalities who accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment in 2017.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Argento reached a financial settlement of $380,000 in April with actor and musician Jimmy Bennett over sexual assault charges. Argento allegedly had sexual intercourse in California in 2013, the New York Times report stated. Bennett was two months past his 17th birthday at the time, which is below the legal age of consent in California.

McGowan and Argento have frequently spoken up in support of one another. McGowan had written an open letter after the suicide of Argento’s boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, while Argento had appeared on McGowan’s E! series Citizen Rose.

In a speech at the Cannes film festival in May this year, Argento claimed that she had been raped by Weinstein during the festival in 1997, when she was 21 years old. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Argento, the daughter of renowned Italian director Dario Argento, hasn’t reacted yet to the New York Times report.

A report in Variety said that the revelations have cast a shadow over Argento’s participation as a judge on the reality show X Factor Italy. The report stated that “a growing number of Italians” have been demanding that that the show’s producer, Fremantle Media Italy, and broadcaster, Sky Italia, sever their connection with Argento.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.