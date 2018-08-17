‘My heart is broken’: Rose McGowan reacts to news that Asia Argento paid off sexual assault accuser

Rose McGowan said that “her heart is broken” after learning that Italian actress and director Asia Argento had made a deal to pay an actor who accused her of sexual assault. In a post on Twitter, McGowan said that she had got know Argento 10 months ago, and they shared the common experience of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. McGowan and Argento were among the several prominent personalities who accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment in 2017.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Argento reached a financial settlement of $380,000 in April with actor and musician Jimmy Bennett over sexual assault charges. Argento allegedly had sexual intercourse in California in 2013, the New York Times report stated. Bennett was two months past his 17th birthday at the time, which is below the legal age of consent in California.

I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018

McGowan and Argento have frequently spoken up in support of one another. McGowan had written an open letter after the suicide of Argento’s boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, while Argento had appeared on McGowan’s E! series Citizen Rose.

In a speech at the Cannes film festival in May this year, Argento claimed that she had been raped by Weinstein during the festival in 1997, when she was 21 years old. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018

Argento, the daughter of renowned Italian director Dario Argento, hasn’t reacted yet to the New York Times report.

A report in Variety said that the revelations have cast a shadow over Argento’s participation as a judge on the reality show X Factor Italy. The report stated that “a growing number of Italians” have been demanding that that the show’s producer, Fremantle Media Italy, and broadcaster, Sky Italia, sever their connection with Argento.