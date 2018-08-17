Entertainment News

‘I tried to seek justice in a way that made sense to me’: Asia Argento accuser speaks out

Jimmy Bennet, who has accused the Italian actress of sexual assault when he was underage, released a statement on Wednesday.

by 
Asia Argento | Georges Biard/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

American actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, who has alleged that he was sexually assaulted by Asia Argento in 2013, when he was 17 years old, released a statement on Wednesday explaining why he had not made the accusations public. The alleged incident was revealed in a New York Times report on August 19.

“I did not initially speak out about my story because I chose to handle it in private with the person who wronged me,” Bennett said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “My trauma resurfaced as she came out as a victim herself. I have not made a public statement in the past days and hours because I was ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative.”

Argento was one of the first women to publicly accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape in October last year and became a prominent face of the subsequent #MeToo movement against institutionalised sexual harassment. But the New York Times reported that Argento herself had been accused of sexual abuse. Bennet has alleged that the actress had sexually assaulted him and had intercourse with him in a California hotel room when he was underage according to the state’s consent laws. According to the report, Bennet, now 22, informed Argento of his intent to sue in November last year, after which she reached a financial settlement of $380,000 with him. Argento has denied the allegations.

“I was underage when the event took place,” Bennett said in his statement, “and I tried to seek justice in a way that made sense to me at the time because I was not ready to deal with the ramifications of my story becoming public. At the time I believed there was still a stigma to being in the situation as a male in our society. I didn’t think that people would understand the event that took place from the eyes of a teenage boy.”

He said that he would not remain silent about the incident now. “I have had to overcome many adversities in my life, and this is another that I will deal with, in time. I would like to move past this event in my life, and today I choose to move forward, no longer in silence,” Bennett said.

In a statement to journalist Yashar Ali about the New York Times report, Argento denied having a sexual relationship with Bennett. She said that even though the sexual encounter never happened, she paid off Bennett through the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, her boyfriend at the time, so that Bennett would stop harassing them. Law enforcement officials in California said in a statement on Monday that they were “looking into” the allegations.

Meanwhile, in an interview published on Wednesday in Italian newspaper La Stampa, Argento’s father and renowned director Dario Argento said that “there is an air of conspiracy” around the allegations against his daughter. He said there is likely to be a connection between the allegations against Argento and Weinstein.

“I’m only making assumptions, but certainly, since Asia decided to make her accusation [against Harvey Weinstein] there have been violent reactions, even in Italy, by politicians,” Dario Argento, naming Italian politicians Vittorio Sgarbi and Matteo Salvini.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.