A Hindi remake of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2017 Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries is on the cards and producer Vikram Malhotra has acquired the rights to the adaptation, Mumbai Mirror reported. Pellissery will serve as creative consultant. No details about the cast and crew have been revealed, but Malhotra told the tabloid that the Hindi version could feature a few actors from the original.

Pellisery’s crime drama follows Vincent Pepe (Anthony Varghese) as he tries to form a gang that could hold sway over the Angamaly region in Kerala. The film featured 86 debutant actors, including Varghese, Anna Rajan, Tito Wilson, Kichu Tellus, and Ullas Jose Chemban.

Malhotra described Angamaly Diaries as a “gem of a film”. He added, “Angamaly Diaries is a masterclass in filmmaking as it had 86 debutants, a disruptive narrative and a 11-minute one-take climax.”

Pellissery told Mumbai Mirror he “couldn’t be happier” that Malhotra was leading the project. “This story now has the opportunity to transcend to a larger audience,” he said.

Malhotra’s credits include Baby (2015), Airlift (2016) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017).

Angamaly Diaries is also being remade in Marathi and Telugu.