Netflix series Sacred Games bagged two awards at the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards, reported Variety. Anurag Kashyap won Best Direction (fiction) and Aarti Bajaj won Best Editing.

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games, Netflix’s first Indian original, is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name. The first season, which premiered on July 6, was co-directed by Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards, held in Singapore, were instituted year to celebrate “Asian content and creativity,” according to their official website.

Several Indian productions were recognised at the event. HBO Asia and Star India’s The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors won Best Documentary Series. Discovery Communications India’s Queens of Comedy bagged the Best Comedy Programme title. Actor Salman Khan won Best Entertainment Host/Presenter for the reality show Bigg Boss. One Life Studios won the Best Telenovela or soap opera series for its period drama Porus, which airs on Sony TV.

Play Sacred Games (2018).

In the animation section, Cartoon Network India’s Lamput won the Best 2D Animated Programme title and NGC Network India won the Best Current Affairs Programme award for The Last Drop: India’s Water Crisis.

Play Lamput (2018).

Amazon Prime Video’s music reality competition The Remix won Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.