Netflix has announced a sequel to Susan Johnson’s American teen romance film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The actors of the 2018 film, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, will return in the sequel, the streaming platform confirmed.

Based on the popular book trilogy by Jenny Han, the film centres on Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) who writes letters to every boy she has been in a relationship with. Things get out of hand when the letters that are meant to be a secret reach the boys they are addressed to.

The title of the sequel is yet to be revealed, but if it follows Han’s books, then the film is likely to be called P.S. I Still Love You, which is the name of the second book in the trilogy. Sofia Alvarez has written the screenplay of the sequel. The film is currently under development, Netflix added.