“When I lose control, bad things happen to people I love,” says Jean Grey, played by Game of Thrones’s Sophie Turner, in the trailer of Dark Phoenix. The film is the 12th installment of Marvel Entertainment’s X-Men franchise and marks the directorial debut of Simon Kinberg, who has written many of the X-Men films.

Dark Phoenix follows Jean, who develops formidable powers when she is hit by a cosmic force. Her abilities, however, are manifested in the form of a dark alter ego, Phoenix, and the resultant identity split makes Jean unstable.

“With Jean spiralling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together,” says the official synopsis. “With this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponise this force and rule the galaxy.”

The film, starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult and Jessica Chastain, is a sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse (2016). Produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment, the X-Men franchise is based on the superhero league of the same name created by Marvel Comics.

Dark Phoenix will be released on June 7. Turner will next be seen in the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which she plays Sansa Stark.