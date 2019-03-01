Actor Alok Nath, who was accused of rape and sexual harassment in 2018, is playing a judge in a film based on the #MeToo movement, Mumbai Mirror reported on Friday.

Titled #MainBhi (MeToo), the film has been directed by Nasir Khan and features Nath as a judge who “takes a strong stand against sexual harassment”, the tabloid said. The film deals with child molestation, said Khalid Siddiqui, who plays a lead role in the film.

Confirming the news, Nath told Mumbai Mirror that the movie had been shot a while back. “Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release,” the publication quoted him as saying.

Nath was one of the big names called out during the #MeToo movement in India, which started gaining momentum in October 2018. Writer-director Vinta Nanda filed a police complaint against Nath, alleging that he raped her close to two decades ago, shortly after he was sacked from the popular 1990s television show Tara, for misbehaving with its lead actress. Nanda was a writer on the show.

In January, Nath was granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai sessions court. Actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin have also accused Nath of harassment.

The actor, who was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), was expelled from the Cine And Television Artistes Association in November 2018. In February, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued him a six-month non-cooperative directive for failing to appear before it for a hearing under the a POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) guidelines.