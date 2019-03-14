Marvel’s Avengers assemble one last time in Avengers: Endgame, and as the new trailer suggests, they are ready to do “anything it takes” to save the world. The latest trailer was released by Marvel Studios on Thursday.

“We owe this to everyone who is not in this room to try,” Scarlet Johansson’s Black Widow says as every other superhero repeatedly chant three words: “Whatever it takes.” Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is a sequel to 2018’s blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. The film is scheduled to be released on April 26.

Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Tony Stark), Ant Man (Paul Rudd), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow try to pick up the pieces and defeat the purple-hued villain Thanos after he destroys half the world’s population in Infinity War. The trailer also features Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in a brief appearance.