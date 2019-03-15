Omung Kumar’s cradle-to-the-present biopic of Narendra Modi will be released on April 12, the producers announced on Friday. PM Narendra Modi, produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in and as the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

The release date fits neatly into the schedule of the upcoming general election, in which the BJP-led government is seeking a second term. Voting for the 17th Lok Sabha will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. The first phase on April 11 will cover 91 constituencies across 20 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Modi’s home state, Gujarat, will go to the polls on April 23.

PM Narendra Modi was launched in Mumbai on January 7 by Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP member Devendra Fadnavis. Shooting began on January 28 in Modi’s home state Gujarat, a press release said. Locations include Uttarakhand and Mumbai.

The cast includes Zarina Wahab as Modi’s mother Heeraben, Barkha Bisht as his estranged wife, Jasodhaben, and Manoj Joshi as BJP president Amit Shah. Prashant Narayanan has been cast as a “fictional character of the biggest business tycoon of the country called Aditya Reddy”, according to a press release.

The biopic is being marketed as “the story of 1.3 billion people”. Another celebration of Modi has been announced by the streaming platform Eros Now. The web series Modi, directed by Umesh Shukla will, like the biopic, serve as “the ultimate gateway to witness the life of a self-made man”.