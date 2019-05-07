Arjun Kapoor has a tough task to finish all by himself in the video of Akela, the first song from Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted. The video shows Kapoor’s intelligence officer, Prabhat, going through the process of capturing a top terror mastermind.

The Amit Trivedi composition has lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Abhijeet Srivastava, who has also sung Aap Se Milkar (Andhadhun, 2018) and most recently, Chashni from Bharat.

Play Akela, India's Most Wanted (2019).

In the film, Prabhat enlists a group of unlikely agents for a mission to capture a dreaded terrorist without firing a bullet. Rajesh Sharma plays Prabhat’s boss. India’s Most Wanted is scheduled for a May 24 release.

