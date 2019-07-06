The Netflix original web series Bard of Blood will be out on September 27, the streaming platform said in a press release on Saturday. The series is based on Bilal Siddiqi’s novel of the same name, and stars Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor.

The series has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta (the films Michael and Te3N and the TV series Yudh) and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The book is about a brilliant intelligence officer who has quit his job to teach, but is coaxed back into service for an important assignment.

The official synopsis: “The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high. Back in India, the intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, the handler of the captured agents, realizes he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his men. He reaches out to a former spy and now professor of Shakespeare, Kabir Anand – a man who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Kabir must connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal. The only way for Kabir to get the answers is to embark upon a dangerous journey and complete unfinished business.”

Among the Indian web series commissioned by Netflix are Sacred Games, Selection Day, Ghoul and Leila. The horror series Typewriter will be out on the streamer on July 19. A second season of Scared Games is expected later in the year.

I spy with my little eye a first look at @emraanhashmi in #BardOfBlood. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ifKFaj1iFe — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 6, 2019

