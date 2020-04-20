Viral Video Watch: This is what Kangana Runout wants from Narendra Modi Comedian Saloni Gaur is back with a new video in her Kangana Ranaut-inspired avatar. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Saloni Gaur as Kangana Runout | Instagram View this post on Instagram Kangana Runout's demands from Modiji . . . . . . . . . . . . . #kanganarunout #salonayyy #salonigaur #modiji #funnyvideos A post shared by Saloni Gaur (Nazma Aapi) (@salonayyy) on Apr 19, 2020 at 9:27pm PDT Also read:‘What is life without humour?’: Meet Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi and Kangana Run-Out Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Satire Kangana Runout Saloni Gaur Read Comments Print