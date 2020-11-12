Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a third season of the hit Hindi series Mirzapur. The recently released second season of the Uttar Pradesh-set gangland saga was “watched by viewers in over 180 countries within a week of its launch”, the streaming service claimed in a press release without providing supporting viewership data.

Mirzapur follows the battle for control over the town between the ruling crime family of the Tripathis, their rag-tag challengers the Pandits, the well-organised Shuklas, and the wild card entry, the Tyagis.

The show has spawned a wave of catchphrases and memes revolving around its most popular characters, including Munna Tripathi (Diveynndu), Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey).

Play Munna Bhaiya rap song, Mirzapur 2.

Also read:

‘Mirzapur season 2’ review: Revenge is complicated by generational conflict