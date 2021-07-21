Around the Web ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about’: Anthony Fauci takes on Rand Paul at US Senate hearing Fauci was answering questions on whether the National Institutes of Health funded a ‘gain of function’ research at a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Play "Senator @RandPaul, you do not know what you are talking about, and I want to say that officially." pic.twitter.com/CptxgKdciy— Coronavirus War Room (@Covid19WarRoom) July 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States covid Read Comments