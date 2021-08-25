Around the Web Watch: Man climbs on car roof to save himself from drowning in flooded street in Baghpat, UP The car was rescued from the inundated street with the help of a tractor. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #Baghpat | रेलवे अंडरपास में डूबी कार, ड्राइवर ने कार से निकलकर बचाई जान, VIDEO VIRAL#ViralVideo #UttarPradesh @baghpatpolice pic.twitter.com/EFXTOaUbNQ— Nedrick News (@nedricknews) August 25, 2021 Scene from UP's BaghpatVideo credit @parasnews24 pic.twitter.com/OeamInRsBC— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh monsoon flood Read Comments