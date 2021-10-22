Around the Web Watch: Protestors march in Dhaka condemning Durga Puja violence against minorities in Bangladesh The state must have no religion, the protestors asserted. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago #Shahbag rises again! Spirited torchlight procession in #Dhaka against the recent spate of fundamentalist violence against the minority Hindu community. The state must have no religion, asserted the marchers as they resolved to unite against fundamentalism. pic.twitter.com/ZO00Eyl49s— Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) October 21, 2021 Also readBangladesh violence: Police arrest man who placed Quran at Durga Puja pandal Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bangladesh Protest Read Comments