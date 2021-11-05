Watch: TM Krishna performs a soulful rendition of Urdu poet Hafeez Jalandhari’s ‘Krishn Kanhaiya’
The song, composed by Shubha Mudgal, is a reminder that the language of love – be it Hindi, Urdu, or any other – is universal.
“Krishn Kanhaiya written by Hafeez Jalandhari in pre-Partition India is a testimony to the syncreticism and shared culture that the people of the Indian subcontinent have inherited,” said the producers of the video.
Krishna added that he hopes the tune will offer listeners “a Diwali of embrace and not divisiveness”.