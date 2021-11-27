Viral Video Watch: Andhra schoolboy asks police to file complaint against friend for taking his pencils The police officer asked the child to reconsider his complaint as going to jail would make life difficult for his friend. Scroll Staff An hour ago Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice:There is a paradigm shift in the attitude,behaviour&sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence& reassurance to the people of #APAP Police stays as No1 in #SMARTPolicing in the country in @IPF_ORG Survey 2021 only testifies pic.twitter.com/Zs7CQoqqOI— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. police children Read Comments