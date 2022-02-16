Around the Web Watch: Delhi Anganwadi workers intensify protests, sit on indefinite strike outside CM’s residence The protests demanding higher wages for workers and helpers started on February 1. Scroll Staff 7 minutes ago || How workers and govt. are fighting each other through WhatsApp || * Hundreds of #women anganwadi #workers and helpers have been on an indefinite strike for the past 16 days outside Chief Minister #ArvindKejriwal’s residence in north #Delhi. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kMOaV9unxd— Nikhil M Babu (@ikasnik) February 16, 2022 Also watch:Anganwadi workers protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demand wage hike We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arvind Kejriwal Delhi protests