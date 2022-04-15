Around the Web Watch: Attempt to send the first kebab to space in Turkey ends up in the Mediterranean Sea A restaurant owner attached the kebab to a large helium balloon to mark the 61st anniversary of the first human spaceflight on Tuesday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A kebab enthusiast in Turkey celebrated the 61st anniversary of the first human spaceflight by attempting to send a kebab attached to a balloon to space pic.twitter.com/UbeJCqzEuo— Reuters (@Reuters) April 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Space food