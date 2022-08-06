75 years of asking questions.

75 years of finding solutions.

75 years of flying to new heights.

75 years of #IndiaKiUdaan.



Take a moment to step back in time and celebrate some of India’s most game-changing moments over the past 75 years ❤️https://t.co/GDPjHyKYfF pic.twitter.com/Tb3N9INJ1H