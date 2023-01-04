Viral Video Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo confuses Saudi Arabia with South Africa during Al-Nassr club unveiling ‘It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa,’ he told the media as he was presented by the Riyadh-based football club. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🗣️ “Many people speak and give their opinion but they really know nothing about football. To be honest, I really don’t worry about what people say. I took my decision.” Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn’t care what people think of his move to Al-Nassr. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/PqgkWcJden— Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cristiano Ronaldo Football Sports