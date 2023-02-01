Shocking 😱 Ranbir Kapoor THROWS Fan's Phone for annoying him for a Selfie.#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/dPEymejxRv — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 27, 2023

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor drew criticism on social media after a video of him throwing away a fan’s phone went viral. While many accused him of rude behaviour and mistreating his fan, others pointed out it could be a teaser for an advertisement, which is exactly what it turned out to be.