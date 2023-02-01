Watch: This video of an angry Ranbir Kapoor throwing away a fan’s mobile phone is actually an ad
While the Bollywood actor’s actions drew backlash initially, it has turned out to be an advertisement for a new mobile phone.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor drew criticism on social media after a video of him throwing away a fan’s phone went viral. While many accused him of rude behaviour and mistreating his fan, others pointed out it could be a teaser for an advertisement, which is exactly what it turned out to be.