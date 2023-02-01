Around the Web Watch: Bengaluru waiter effortlessly carries 16 plates of dosa, serves several customers at once The waiter’s balancing act was captured at the popular restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan in Bengaluru. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Vidyarthi Bhavan, Bengaluru - a new category of waiter sport! 😀😛😂 #restaurants #waiters @DrDeepakKrishn1 @lakshmisharath pic.twitter.com/5ZcAqXL6lM— Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) February 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru food restaurants