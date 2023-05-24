Around the Web Watch: Five newborn snow leopard cubs bring joy to Darjeeling Zoo Two female snow leopards gave birth to two and three cubs respectively, taking the total number of snow leopards to 14 in the West Bengal zoo. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago PNHZ Park welcomes 5 newborn Snow Leopard cubs to our zoo family. The proud mothers Rare and Morning gave birth to 1:1 and 1:2 cubs respectively. The cubs are now 1 month old. With this, the Snow Leopard population has reached 14 in the zoo. @CZA_Delhi @moefcc pic.twitter.com/fmdOiKAb81— Darjeeling zoo (@PnhzPark) May 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. zoo animals