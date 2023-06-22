Around the Web Watch: Truck with anti-Modi slogans spotted on the streets of New York Amidst visit to the United States, a display made claims about India’s human rights record. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Right now in NYC:Hey Joe Biden, ask Modi why India is under a genocide watch today!#ModiNotWelcome #CrimeMinisterModi pic.twitter.com/5eyo6xvppU— Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) June 21, 2023 Anti-Modi trucks rolling through the streets of Manhattan, warning @JoeBiden about the dangers of his pet autocrat. pic.twitter.com/gFzxPyiSr8— Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) June 21, 2023 Images of the Modi truck at large. pic.twitter.com/q8QEOZZtNj— Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) June 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Narendra Modi United States