Around the Web Watch: Stage roof of open air auditorium at Goa’s Kala Academy collapses The incident took place just days before the newly renovated auditorium was supposed to be inaugurated. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago The entire slab of the open air auditorium part of the Kala Academy #Goa collapsed today. No casualties reported. The iconic building was designed by world renowned architect #CharlesCorrea. The premises was closed for events all this while due to renovation works @TOIGoaNews pic.twitter.com/i8b1oqqxxx— Nida Sayed (@NidaSayedTOI) July 17, 2023 Chief minister Pramod Sawant visited Kala Academy building in Panaji where slab of an open air auditorium partially collapsed. pic.twitter.com/aDZMQzRPMZ— Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) July 17, 2023 #GoaGovt writes to IIT Roorkee to carry out detailed investigation & to ascertain cause of #KalaAcademy slab collapse on immediate basis#Monsoon pic.twitter.com/ra9RYTgql0— Herald Goa (@oheraldogoa) July 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Goa auditorium