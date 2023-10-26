Around the Web Watch: Haze blankets Delhi-NCR region as air quality plunges to ‘poor’ category With stubble burning in neighbouring states and a dip in temperature, pollution levels are on the rise. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 12:19 pm #WATCH | Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Gurugram stands at 176, in the 'Moderate' category as per SAFAR-India.(Visuals From Delhi-Gurugram Border) pic.twitter.com/4ORNmIDGLb— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023 #WATCH | Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida stands at 256, in the 'Poor' category as per SAFAR-India. (Visuals from India Gate and area around Kartavya Path) pic.twitter.com/N5l3THnrta— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023 #WATCH | Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 256, in the 'Poor' category as per SAFAR-India. (Visuals from Ghaziabad) pic.twitter.com/JH2m94CrQp— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023 #WATCH | Delhi: To mitigate pollution, water was sprinkled through an anti-smog gun in Anand Vihar area as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 256, in the 'Poor' category as per SAFAR-India. pic.twitter.com/qGAbb6NPG2— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023 Visuals from central Delhi as national capital's air quality worsens ahead of Diwali and the onset of winters. pic.twitter.com/BQw2k9bVV2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi pollution