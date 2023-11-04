Viral Video Watch: Nutritionist parodies those who give unsubstantiated gut health advice on social media ‘Sign up for my control alt gut course,’ said nutritionist Nandita Iyer in her parody video. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago The Agarbatti Series E03 - The Gut Coach (This video is a parody.This video would not be possible without the inspiration from all the self appointed gut coaches on social media) pic.twitter.com/n9Hi7rA3aH— Dr Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) November 2, 2023 Also watch: Nutritionist’s satirical guide to making a viral video for healthy eating tips We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Heath Food Comedy video Nutrition Parody