Around the Web

'If I Must Die': Actor Brian Cox reads poem by Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer, killed in Gaza

Poet and educator Refaat Alareer wrote the heartbreaking poem during the war in Gaza.

Scroll Staff
6 hours ago

Brian Cox reads If I Must Die, by beloved Palestinian poet, teacher and martyr Refaat Alareer. Refaat was killed on December 7th by an Israeli airstrike. This was the last poem he published. pic.twitter.com/sMVocn3nGA— Palestine Festival of Literature (@PalFest) December 12, 2023

If I must die, let it be a tale. #FreePalestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/ODPx3TiH1a— Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 1, 2023

Gaza Palestine poetry