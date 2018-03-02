Play

Always dreamed of becoming an “adarsh nari”? Desperate to meet all of society’s expectations? Need help?

Push your feminism and gender equality aside. Here’s “Brainwash” for women.

East India Comedy’s latest satire (video above) is a spoof of women-centric advertisements that feed on women’s insecurities and gender stereotyping. EIC steps up the sexist advertising game by introducing “Brainwash” so that “Ab aap bhi ban sakti hain ‘adarsh nari’!” (So that you, too, can become an ideal woman)

The spoof product was created by the manly experts at G&P, the spoof company Gender-norms & Patriarchy, specifically for women. “Because you’re worthless,” as the slogan reminds you.