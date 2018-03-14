Play

For now, the barrage of reminders to link your Aadhaar to your bank account and mobile phone number may cease, with the Supreme Court having extended the deadline indefinitely. But the spectre remains.

In a new video (above) titled “EIC Outrage: Aadhaar – Deadline is Coming”, the comedy group East India Comedy sails into the choppy waters of the unified identification system with more barbs than laughs, but the points are all valid.

And as they sum it up: “Of all the things Aadhaar needs to be linked to, maturity is on top of the list and that’s one deadline we can’t afford to shift”.