Even a decade ago, flying cars, space tourism, SpaceX’s Hyperloop or aerial taxis were dreams. But we already have prototypes up and running. So it’s only natural that an entrepreneur in Paris imagined something even more outrageous – flying trains.

Akka Technologies calls it Link & Fly, in the form of a modular aircraft with a detachable passenger pod that doubles as a train (video above). The aim is to make aerial travel as easy as taking a local train.

“After cars go electric and autonomous, the next big disruption will be in airplanes,” Akka’s CEO Maurice Ricci told Bloomberg.

It will also mean merging train stations and airports, but Bloomberg reports that the company is not banking on a hundred-percent actualisation of the concept, but is instead hoping its design can woo aeronautical companies into adopting a similar concept, or parts of it.