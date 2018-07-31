“Bruh, I’m a do the keke challenge and you gon run me over with your car. We gon get a million views with this. It’s litt 🔥🔥🔥” pic.twitter.com/AnUwOIBNaE — Mark!E Young (@YoMarkie) July 29, 2018

Rapper Drake’s new hit song In My Feelings was accompanied by a popular social media challenge with the same name. Also called the Kiki Challenge, it involves, rather foolishly, jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside while the song is playing.

Inevitably, it has led to more than just a few injuries. Besides the one in the video above, people have crashed into poles, tripped on potholes, and been hit by cars while dancing for the challenge. On one occasion, a woman had her handbag stolen.

Police forces across the world have issued warnings to deter people from participating in this challenge. The Mumbai Police, for instance, asked people everyone to “desist from public nuisance” and posted a compilation of the incidents that have taken place because of it.