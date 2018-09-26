A large portion of a beach in broke off and fell into the ocean because of erosion in Queensland, Australia on Monday.

The incident at the beach in Inskip Point came after a similar one in which a giant hole swallowed vehicles and camps in 2015, and another landslip in 2016. However, according to ABC News, the latest incident caused no damage to property.

The landslip is reported to have occurred due to “undermining of part of the shoreline by tidal flow, waves and currents”. The portion of the beach affected was 1,000 feet wide. A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said, “When this occurs below the waterline, the shoreline loses support and a section slides seaward leaving a hole, the edges of which retrogress back towards the shore.”

Rainbow Beach Helicopters posted aerial images and a video of the erosion on Facebook.