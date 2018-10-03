This is how my little daughter convinced me to attend her school's "Grandparents Day" for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ZaIt3y658D — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 30, 2018

Having a job that requires you to put in long hours can often lead to complaints from your family for missing out on several important occasions. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s job fell into a similar pattern, until his daughter managed convinced him to attend a school event.

Rijiju tweeted a video of his daughter entreating him to ask “his boss” for a day off so he could attend her “Grandparent’s Day” function. Like almost any other father, Rijiju had to oblige and then posted a picture with his daughter at her school as proof that he had attended the function. “She was too excited!” Rijiju wrote. The video of his daughter’s earnest request melted many hearts on twitter.

